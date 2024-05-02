Aerial view of construction on the largest park downtown

(KGTV) EAST VILLAGE — 14th street between F and G has been closed since 2022. The city is doing a lot of construction in that area. That is because it is building the largest park ever downtown. It spans over a full city block.

"It is needed because there is so much growth in the area. Right now there are 3,000 housing units under construction with another 3,000 in the pipeline," said Brian Schoenfisch from the City of San Diego Urban Division.

The park is called East Village Green. It will include a two story recreation center, which they are building right now. Also underground parking garage, children’s playground and outdoor amphitheater.

The large pile of dirt on G street will be a dog park.

A few weeks ago, the city moved historic houses from one end of the park to the other. ABC 10 News was there. The city owns the historic homes. They were relocated to make way for the dog park.

Schoenfisch says the houses will be re-purposed for public use. The section of 14th street between F and G will eventually re-open to traffic. But it will close during public events and become a pedestrian promenade.

The cost of the project is $79 million. It’s expected to be compete in by the summer of 2025.