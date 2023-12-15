Watch Now
Advocates address FDA's health concerns on hair relaxers

Local advocates address FDA's health concerns which claims that Formaldehyde, a chemical in some hair relaxers and pressing products, are linked to cancer.
Posted at 7:36 PM, Dec 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-14 22:36:23-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Activists on Thursday gathered to discuss the FDA's health concerns about hair-strengthening products such as chemical relaxers and pressing products.

The activist group Relaxer Advocates says there is misinformation when it comes to chemicals used in relaxers that family-owned companies have been selling for years.

According to the group, these products do not use formaldehyde, a chemical linked to cancer. Instead, the group says these products use a small percentage of sodium hydroxide.

