Additional repairs and upgrades in store for Imperial Beach Pier

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) – The iconic Imperial Beach Pier is slated to receive more improvements.

The Port of San Diego’s Board of Port Commissioners this week approved a plan to spend $1.5 million on upgrades, including a piping and pile replacement project.

Port officials said the renovations are aimed at helping “enhance the safety, functionality, and longevity of the pier’s infrastructure.”

Part of the project includes a new pier deck extension, a shade canopy, and additional lighting.

The start date for this specific project was not given, but port officials stated, “The upcoming repair project will require temporary closure of the pier for up to a maximum of 14 days. Per California Coastal Commission requirements, the closures may only occur during the work week and the pier must reopen on weekends. Dates for the closure will be announced once they are determined by the contractor.”