Accused Poway synagogue shooter John Earnest pleads guilty to state charges

UPDATE (9:15 a.m.): John Earnest, the accused gunman in the deadly Poway synagogue shooting in April 2019, has pleaded guilty in a San Diego courtroom to state charges against him.

Earnest was initially scheduled to go to trial in October in the state case.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The man accused in the deadly shooting at the Chabad of Poway synagogue is expected to appear in court for a readiness hearing Tuesday morning.

John Earnest, 22, faces state and federal charges in connection with the April 27, 2019, shooting that killed Lori Kaye and injured three others, including the synagogue’s rabbi and a young girl.

In June, Earnest entered a conditional plea agreement for the federal charges against him. Details on that agreement were not released.

State prosecutors announced last year that they would seek the death penalty against Earnest, but a federal capital punishment decision remains pending.

The former Rancho Penasquitos resident and Cal State San Marcos nursing student is accused of carrying out the shooting on the last day of Passover, fatally wounding 60-year-old Lori Gilbert Kaye, who was shot twice in the synagogue's foyer. Kaye, a longtime member of Chabad of Poway, was at the temple with her husband and daughter to honor her mother, who had recently died.

The congregation's rabbi, Yisroel Goldstein, lost a finger in the shooting. Two other people -- Almog Peretz and his niece, Noya Dahan -- were also injured.

Surveillance footage from the date of the crime appears to show the shooter's rifle jam or malfunction after he entered the synagogue and opened fire. He then fled the scene after being chased out by congregants, drove a short distance away, called police and directed them to his location, where he was arrested.

Earnest is also charged with setting fire to the Dar-ul-Arqam Mosque in Escondido on March 24, 2019.

He allegedly admitted to both the shooting and the mosque fire in an online open letter in which he espoused flagrant anti-Semitic sentiments and a need to protect the "European race."