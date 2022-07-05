SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Dozens of abortion rights activists spent their Fourth of July holiday marching in downtown San Diego near the Hall of Justice.

Many shared with ABC 10News that in light of Roe v. Wade being overturned, they did not wish to partake in traditional holiday celebrations this year.

“I don’t feel like celebrating a country that I don’t have rights in that other people don’t have rights in,” said rally participant Mel Holly.

I definitely think it’s important to show that I’m dissatisfied with how America is right now. I don’t think that our representatives are actually listening to people in America anymore,” added participant Brie Cvengros.

Similar protests took place across the country on Monday.