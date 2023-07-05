ABC 10 News Anchor Aaron Dickens speaks with the volunteer who operates the fair fireworks show

Carolyn Satter is the operator of the fireworks show at the San Diego County Fair.

"This is the thing I do. It is an act of love," says Satter.

She does not get paid for the job. Satter is a volunteer with Fireworks America. More than 1,000 fireworks light up the sky. She manually ignites each one to music.

"It's an absolute thrill. Anyone watching the fire works, I am right along there with them," she adds.

Satter has a long history in production. She worked behind the scenes for the San Diego Civic Theater for more than 40 years.

Here's how it works. Satter listens to a prerecorded track on a speaker. It gives her cues with letters and numbers. The board sends the electric charge through the wires. Then in split second, the firework shell is ignited from tubes.

The grand finale of the show has a lot of fireworks.

Over 500 of the shells go up in the air. They explode in less than 12 seconds. Satter says the reaction from the crowd never gets old.

"To see someone come into a space. They are absolutely enamored with it. I love this. People ask is your family getting together? I say no, I am out at the fair," she says.