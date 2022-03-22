Watch
Abandoned panga boat washes ashore in Mission Bay

Panga boat on Mission Beach (May 21, 2021)
Posted at 10:11 PM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 01:13:52-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An abandoned panga boat washed ashore in San Diego's Mission Beach area Monday evening, with authorities investigating it as likely evidence of human smuggling.

The boat was found near Manhattan Court in Mission Beach around 8:35 p.m., according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Lifeguard Division.

Lifeguard Lt. Rick Romero told ABC 10News witnesses reported seeing 8 to12 people running away from the boat before authorities arrived.

Agents searched the area but found no evidence of the people aboard, just life jackets scattered across the beach. The vessel will be seized by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

