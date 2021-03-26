Menu

Abandoned panga boat found ashore near Point Loma

Border Patrol
Posted at 4:59 PM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 20:03:03-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A panga boat was found Friday morning near Point Loma, but no occupants were found in the area, a Border Patrol agent said.

Life jackets, jugs of water and cans of fuel were found on the beach near the panga, said Jeff Stephenson, a Border Patrol supervisor in San Diego. Pangas often are associated with human smuggling.

The boat was discovered around 10:10 a.m. by a Coast Guard air unit south of Pt. Loma Nazarene University.

Despite an extensive search, Border Patrol agents could not find anyone connected with the boat, Stephenson said.

CBP Office of Air and Marine Operations seized the vessel.

