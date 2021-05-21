Watch
Abandoned panga boat, discarded life jackets found on Mission Beach

KGTV
Panga boat on Mission Beach (May 21, 2021)
Posted at 6:30 AM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 09:38:58-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- An abandoned panga boat, along with several life jackets, was discovered on Mission Beach Friday morning.

The empty boat was spotted sometime before 5:30 a.m. on the shore off El Carmel Place.

The 10News Breaking News Tracker was at the scene as San Diego Lifeguards searched the area and found at least a dozen life jackets on the sand and in the boat.

Some containers of fuel and food were also found in the boat.

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter hovered over the water to look for any of the boat occupants, but no one was found.

The boat discovery comes about 24 hours after a suspected smuggling boat incident turned deadly in the waters off La Jolla.

In the La Jolla incident, one person died and at least 15 occupants were taken into Border Patrol custody.

