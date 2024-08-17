Watch Now
Abandoned apartment fire evacuates neighbors in Teralta

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Firefighters battled a structure fire in a residential neighborhood of San Diego today.

Units were dispatched at 3:25 a.m. Saturday to 4038 Euclid Ave., near the intersection of University Avenue, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

A total of 30 personnel were assigned to the fire, including one truck, one medic and four engines, officials said. A fire investigator was also sent to the site.

No injuries or evacuations were immediately reported.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

