AAA Southern California expecting millions of people to travel for Thanksgiving

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Many people are packing up to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Flew into LA, then went to Ontario, and then drove down here,” said Shane Bower, who’s visiting family in San Diego for Thanksgiving.

Danielle Hu, who is also visiting family in San Diego for the holiday, added, “We’re just coming from Los Angeles to just come here to San Diego."

Some are also having to look at higher gas prices than they’re used to.

“I think it’s horrible. It’s sad, especially here in the United States with the gas. It’s hard,” Veronica Galven said.

“Gas prices are always too high, and we don’t like that,” Hu said.

Plenty of people are hitting the road for Thanksgiving, and AAA Southern California is expecting this Thanksgiving travel forecast for the region to be an all-time high.

Despite inflation and high gas prices, 4.5 million Southern Californians are anticipated to travel with 3.9 million getting behind the wheel.

For some, it’s encouraging to see the projections of so many people willing to travel despite the way things are now.

“I’m happy people are back to traveling. I think a lot of people were restricted for a long time. So, I think that’s why so many people are excited for it,” said Jessica Rooney, who was gassing up her car in downtown San Diego

“I’m not surprised that a ton of people are wanting to get out and visit their family and see people they probably haven’t seen in a long time,” Bower said.

As people get ready for Thanksgiving travel on the road, it’s not too early to look ahead on they’ll travel for the next holiday.

“For Christmas, I’ll be going back to Phoenix and I was like, ‘I’m happy I can at least get into a car if I need to but, I’ll try to fly if I can,’” Rooney said.