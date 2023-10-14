A single hair could help solve 1979 Pacific Beach murder of elderly man

SAN DIEGO — On the evening of September 1, 1979 was a typical, warm Saturday in Pacific Beach.

Hazel Sullivant, 55, took a bath and was putting lotion on when her husband called her into the living room.

Fred Sullivant, 65, was sitting against the couch. Standing just behind his left shoulder was a man with a handgun, according to her witness statement.

Investigators believe two suspects, a man and a woman in their late twenties, entered the Sullivant's home to rob them.

That robbery turned into a "brutal" beating, killing Fred.

According to the witness statement, the couple was bound, hog-tied, and had their eyes taped shut.

Hazel eventually escaped after the suspects left.