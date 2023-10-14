Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

A single hair could help solve 1979 Pacific Beach murder of elderly man

Fred Sullivant, 65, died after he and his wife were bound and beaten during a Saturday night robbery.
On September 1, 1979 an elderly couple was brutally robbed and beaten, killing the husband.
Posted at 10:16 AM, Oct 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-14 13:16:03-04

SAN DIEGO — On the evening of September 1, 1979 was a typical, warm Saturday in Pacific Beach.

Hazel Sullivant, 55, took a bath and was putting lotion on when her husband called her into the living room.

Fred Sullivant, 65, was sitting against the couch. Standing just behind his left shoulder was a man with a handgun, according to her witness statement.

Investigators believe two suspects, a man and a woman in their late twenties, entered the Sullivant's home to rob them.

That robbery turned into a "brutal" beating, killing Fred.

According to the witness statement, the couple was bound, hog-tied, and had their eyes taped shut.

Hazel eventually escaped after the suspects left.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate

Click Here To Donate