‘A potential deathtrap': San Diego City Attorney sues owners over abandoned California Theater

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As one neighboring business owner put it, “a cemetery might be better” than the view of the abandoned building he sees outside of his pizza shop every day.

Jospeph Bahriz started his pizza parlor off of Fourth Avenue in 1999.

Nine years before he got there, what was once the California Theater across the street from his restaurant was abandoned.

For decades, the building at 1122 Fourth Avenue has sat empty and become a site for crime and people experiencing homelessness.

“There’s markings by vandals, transients have been living in it, kids come in and they live-stream their escapades on skateboards,” said Mara Elliott, the City Attorney.

On Thursday, the City Attorney’s Office announced it is filing a lawsuit against Caydon Property Group hoping to declare the property a continuing public nuisance.

The property group bought the building in 2019. Since then, there have been 68 calls for service at the location for the San Diego Police Department.

“I hate to say it, but it’s been kind of an exhausting of city resources with people getting in the building, fires at times,” said Tony Tosca, the Deputy Fire Chief for the San Diego Fire Department.

The lawsuit penalizes the owners $2,500 dollars for each day that the building violates city code, like the building containing hazardous materials and remaining structurally unsound.

“We were very hopeful, of course, that they were going to do this on their own without the need for a lawsuit. When we bring lawsuits, it takes a longtime and the community really wants relief quickly,” says Elliott.

Bahriz says he and other business owners nearby frequently discuss how badly the vacant building impacts customers and employees.

“Sell it. Demolish it. do something productive that everybody can benefit from especially if you are in the heart of San Diego. If you want to make out city better for everyone. We have to do something about it.

In August 2022, the building was deemed to dangerous to enter and the San Diego Fire Department has since painted red “x”s on the side, alerting first responders not to go inside of the building if at all possible.

The City says it has repeatedly ordered the property owners to fix the problems, but to no avail.

ABC 10News is working to contact Caydon Property Group, but has not been able to get in touch with it.