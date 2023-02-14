A piece of San Diego made it to Super Bowl LVII

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The power of social media spreads far and wide, and for San Diego native Emily Graily, it put her on Rihanna's radar.

"This is the football that caught Rihanna's attention and the Arizona host committee's attention as well," said Graily.

Graily has been one of the pop star's biggest fans since she dropped 'Music of the Sun.'

"And every single time she's been on tour, I've always come dressed up in a costume wearing items that are significantly hers, she said. And every single time I go to one of her shows, she always recognizes me - points me out. She invited me backstage in 2016."

When she heard Rihanna was taking on the world's biggest stage- she knew she had to do something to honor her big return to the stage. So, she got to work and used her creative skills as an independent designer.

"This football to rhinestone everything took me about 35 hours," Graily said.

She posted it on her Instagram then Rihanna noticed and said she was going to need Graily's creation.

"I had no idea that just one post could change my whole trajectory for the month," she said.

The Super Bowl then reached out to her and gave her three days to create the bling ball that made it into the hands of some of the biggest stars.

"I felt a lot of pressure. I had to redo the logo maybe six times because I wasn't satisfied with the way it turned out," Graily said.

What's next for the independent designer? She's in talks with Rihanna's team to get the original football over to her.

"Knowing she's very busy and now hearing she's going to have another baby. I'm sure she'll get it eventually when she has enough time to reach out back to me," she said.