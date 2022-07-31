Paddle out honors the legacies of those who live on through others

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Dozens united at La Jolla Shores Sunday morning for a cause.

A paddle out was held to thank and honor those participating in the Donate Life Transplant Games that are underway in San Diego.

RELATED: The Donate Life 2022 Transplant Games come to San Diego for very first time

"When the paddle out originated in Waikiki it was an opportunity for the loved ones of the departed to gather in the sea and have a mystical experience of channeling that loved one’s energy. And as a wave would come by they would all rise and fall that represented their spirit," said

Joe Sigurdson, co-founder of boys to men mentoring.

The games offer 20 events for organ recipients, and living donors from around the world will compete in.

Among the group participating in the ritual were John and Joy Beach.

"We're donor parents," said Beach.

The couple traveled from Illinois for the games. They said the paddle out was the perfect way to honor their son’s memory on the anniversary. He passed away eight years ago.

“Today would be his 30th birthday and we felt this ceremony the volunteers are having out here would be a fitting tribute to celebrate his gift and his donation," said Beach.

The event was organized by the Boys-to-Men Mentoring network and The Holiday Bowl.

They came up with the idea of a paddle out while looking for a dynamic way to bring all the families out for the transplant games together.

"We all have an opportunity to make a difference," said Sigurdson.

The beaches agree.

Their son’s decision to donate his organs touched many people.

"It’s definitely a gift that he touched so many people. We’re definitely here to encourage people to sign the paperwork to donate their organs to help all of these people in need,” said Beach.

Learn more about the Donate Life Transplant Games here.