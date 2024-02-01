A day of service ahead of back-to-back storms

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's a race against the clock to help residents get ready for the next storm to hit San Diego County. Volunteers went door to door to destroyed homes to let them know there are resources available.

During a day of service, Hernandez walked through the destruction alongside her community.

Hernandez and several other volunteers from the Harvey Family Foundation headquartered at the Jackie Robinson YMCA took on a mission to connect residents with resources like hotels ahead of back-to-back storms.

"We just don't want you getting sick or be uncomfortable or anything," she said to a resident.

She said as she spoke to residents she felt emotionally destroyed, but is putting on a brave face for the community.

"We don't want them to stay in their homes and get sick. A lot of them are worried about people breaking into their homes, looters and all that. We're just trying to convince them to please take advantage of housing." said Hernandez.

For Hernandez, taking the time to walk through the destruction and hear people's stories is personal.

"This is something that has to be done because we are all we got and this is my people. This is where I live. This is where I come from," said Hernandez.

Here is thelist of resources volunteers were handing out to residents.