A Chula Vista jewelry store is looking for thieves who stole tens of thousands of dollars in jewelry

A Chula Vista jewelry store is looking for thieves who walked out with tens of thousands of dollars in jewelry.

“It's definitely a sobering experience you go through your day and your routine,” says Anthony Knight. He has owned Gold and Diamond Buyers in Chula Vista for 11 years. This is the first time he says thieves got away with $30,000 of high-end jewelry.

Knight says they were in the middle of doing inventory at the beginning of the month, when two women walked into the store asking to try pieces on .

We blurred their faces because Police haven’t identified them as suspects.

Knight says, “They were taking jewelry without us noticing. If I look away she’ll put something in her lap. They were passing to each other they were sitting on it and then putting it in her purse.”

But Knight says they didn’t notice anything had happened until days after when they realized pieces were missing. When they pulled up surveillance video, they noticed something strange. Chunks of missing footage from the cameras connected to wifi.

Knight says, “It's like you're on camera for a minute and half and then you disappear.”

Knight believe the women may have used a device that shut off their wifi which disabled their cameras.

But, luckily Knight says they have a backup camera hooked up to a hard line. And that’s when they discovered the women in the act.

He adds, “They’re professional they're good. They got us.”

And they hope other businesses will take note of their experience and be on the look out as Police investigate this crime.