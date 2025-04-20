A century of sunrises: Mt. Helix Easter tradition lives on

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For Krista Powers, the connection to Mount Helix dates back to when she was a kid.

“I just remember it was a great place to crawl around and play, and tons of rocks and trees to climb on," Powers said.

What was once her childhood playground has now become her passion as she's taken on the role as Executive Director of the Mt. Helix Park Foundation.

“I have a really neat history in this park," Powers said. "Which is why I'm here now, just making sure that it's here for another 100 years.”

Easter Sunday in 1917 marked the beginning of the sunrise service on Mt. Helix. By 1925, the tradition moved to the open-air amphitheater, where the service, led by different churches every year, has been held ever since.

“There's just something so magical that when you first get up here and you kind of watch the stars start to fade away in the night sky and it like goes to this glow that starts to come," Powers said.

This year’s service marks 100 years since the amphitheater was built, a milestone for one of the longest-running Easter sunrise services in the nation.

Rain or shine, hundreds are expected every time.

“I have seen everything. From people sweating in the sun to last year, it rained. I mean, rain-rained, and it was freezing cold, and I was just, 'We're rain or shine up here.' We never stop events," Powers said.

