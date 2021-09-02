A century in the making, House of Mexico unveils new cottage in Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Over this past weekend, nine countries unveiled their new international cottages in Balboa Park. But for our closest neighbor, Mexico. it has taken nearly a century for the country to make its mark.

If you walked past the cottages of Balboa Park you might see countries like Scotland, China, and France. But there is one country you will not find.

“I mean a lot of people say well where is the house of Mexico?" shared Arturo M. Castro. "And I used to jokingly say well we are homeless right now.”

But that is all about to change.

The House of Mexico unveiled their new spot on Sunday, along with eight other countries who now have a building to call their own.

“This provides an opportunity for people to really come up closely, touch stuff, talk to people that can talk to you about Mexico and stuff," stated Castro. "It’s a great opportunity.”

It is an opportunity that comes after a long history with the park. Back in 1935, the House of Mexico was one of the first cottages with the Balboa Park's House of Pacific Relations. But in 1941, is disbanded for reasons unknown.

After years of trying to revive House of Mexico, in 2004 they became a member of HPR once again. At present, they are putting the finishing touches on a journey that has come full circle.

“Now we can say here’s Mexico you can learn a little bit about Mexico, especially since we are so close to the border," shared Castro. "You can learn a little bit more, because we know that many people will never travel to Mexico even though it’s just next door.”

House of Mexico, along with the 32 other nationalities in the park, operate as educational sources for tourists and those who live in the area. House of Mexico specifically, shares they work to celebrate a culture that runs deep in San Diego.

"Hopefully it opens their eyes and says wow Mexico has all this?" Castro said. "Wow I didn’t know about this artwork, I didn’t know about these indigenous groups here or that there are all these languages in Mexico!”

While the doors to the cottage are closed for construction until October ninth. House of Mexico is ready to share its history with all.

“It’s been a long road so here we are ready to open to the public," Castro said.

Once the cottage officially opens to the public they hope to showcase a different state in Mexico every four months or so.

Castro shared that this endeavor would not have been possible without the help of donors and volunteers who help to keep the nonprofit up and running.