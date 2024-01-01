911 outages affect Chula Vista and National City on New Year's Eve

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Technical issues disrupted 911 phone lines for the Chula Vista and National City police departments on New Year's Eve, authorities said.

According to the Chula Vista Police Department, 911 calls might face delays or may not connect on Sunday night. Police said AT&T representatives are actively addressing the problem to restore the lines.

Authorities said in a post on X that people can still text "911" or contact the non-emergency line at (619) 691-5151. Police said they are treating non-emergency lines as if they were emergencies, expediting transfers to dispatchers.

🚨911 LINES🚨We’re experiencing technical issues w/ some of our 911 phone lines. Troubleshooting in progress. If you have an emergency and can’t get thru on 911, please TEXT “911” or call our non-emergency # at (619)691-5151, modified for emergencies - streamlined to dispatchers. — Chula Vista Police Department (@ChulaVistaPD) January 1, 2024

The National City Police Department said two out of their five 911 call systems are currently not working, which means that when five calls occur at the same time, only three of them will be successfully transferred.

Authorities urge the public to utilize text messaging or call the non-emergency line at (619) 336-4411. They said that AT&T will address their system issues following the resolution of the Chula Vista incident.