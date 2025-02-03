Watch Now
91-Year-Old At-Risk Man Reported Missing in San Diego

John Zboray was last seen around 10 p.m. Saturday, on the 5400 block of Via Bello, by Mount Acadia Boulevard in the Clairemont Mesa West region
SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Authorities today sought the public's help in locating an at-risk missing 91-year-old in San Diego.

John Zboray was last seen around 10 p.m. Saturday, on the 5400 block of Via Bello, by Mount Acadia Boulevard in the Clairemont Mesa West region, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Zboray was described as a 6-foot-tall white man, weighing about 200 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing beige clothing.

Zboray is believed to be driving his white 2001 Pontiac Aztek, with a California license plate 4NKS547.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts was asked to contact the SDPD Communications Division at 619-531-2000.

