9-year-old girl crosses off bucket list item thanks to Tiger Woods

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A 9-year-old girl from Southern California, Madelyn Quinn, loves her golf. Whether it's cheering on her favorite players at Torrey Pines Golf Course, or swinging the clubs herself.

"I just really love the challenge of playing golf. Whenever I play in a tournament, and when I hit my first drive, I just feel really pumped up and ready to win."

Madelyn certainly loves to win and has the medals to prove it. Her best nine-hole score is 37. She learned the game from her father Greg, who is also her coach and her caddie.

"First tee of every tournament I say hey kiddo what's our goal? She says to have more fun than everyone else out here."

Madelyn has created a lot of memories on the golf course, but her most memorable was at this year's Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles. She was able to get the attention of her favorite player, Tiger Woods, with her bucket list sign.

"On the 17th hole Tiger finished his putt and his caddie, Joe LaCava, looked back at me. He told Tiger there is a very nice girl with a sign, and then he whispered something to him. Tiger looked back, took out a sharpie, walked over and started signing his glove. He came toward me and handed me the glove, and then checked the poster."

Getting the chance to meet Tiger Woods was actually number two on Madelyn's bucket list. In fact, that didn't even compare to the number one spot on her list. That was having a heart transplant. Madelyn was born with a heart defect known as Ventricular Septal Defect. It's a condition that led to three surgeries, but unfortunately, her condition didn't get any better. She went on the heart transplant list, and four months later, a donor was found, and the transplant was performed. Greg says right after surgery he could tell Madelyn was a brand new girl.

"This day wouldn't be possible if it wasn't for organ donation and if it wasn't for transplantation. It hits us daily, it's almost like every day she is with us, it's a bonus day. She was on her death bed.'

"I am living really well," says Madelyn. "I have to go to the doctor once in a while, and I have to take medicine in the morning and night, but I am living pretty good.'

To the donor family, the Quinns say there are no words to express their gratitude and what this gift has done for their daughter Madelyn and the entire Quinn family.

"She has taught us so much about perspective, life, and living each day to the fullest. She is our little hero."

