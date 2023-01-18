89-year-old veteran gifted housing by San Diego community

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Less than two weeks after Army veteran John Clark was facing homelessness, he's showing off his new home with a giant smile on his face. Alongside his longtime friend Tony Romane who worked around the clock to make sure he had a new place to stay.

"This is the second bedroom in his unit. I'm incredibly amazed at the outpouring of support there's been and the generosity that's assisted me," said Romane.

Clark said his new home feels very nice, warm, comfortable, and safe.

"Couldn't be better," said Clark.

He was forced to move out of his apartment earlier than expected after a sewage flood.

RELATED: 89-year-old veteran needs a home after sewage flood

Tony provided him with a home for 24 years before the flood and upcoming renovations to the home. He started a fundraiser to raise funds for a new place. Clark got much more than that.

Strangers set him up with a new place for at least a year, rent-free.

"It's very emotional for me to be able to receive these things," said Clark as he became emotional. "As old as I am, what would I do if I was out on the street?"

Those strangers met with John Monday, and the grateful 89-year-old couldn't stop sharing his gratitude.

"Thank you to both of you and to Tony, especially because he's the motivator," said Clark

"That's what we do as human beings. We have to take care of each other," said Catherine Fagan.

Catherine Fagan was a neighbor who stepped up to help gather resources, and Monica Ball works with the homeless service ministry at The Rock Church - found a new bed for the veteran.

"It's an honor to help somebody like Mr. Clark. An 89-year-old veteran is able to not become unhoused and help Tony, who is such a kind-hearted to make sure that didn't happen," Ball said. "But this really highlighted where we need to go as a shelter crisis and stability system in San Diego."

Ball said San Diegans need a simpler way to access resources when facing homelessness.

John's glad he's in a safe place with a few new lifelong friends to reach out to.

"How lucky someone who is almost 90 years old can be," said Clark.

Romane told ABC 10News that the money raised through GoFundMe would go towards paying Clark's utilities and management fees.