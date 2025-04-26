82-year-old jail inmate dies after hospitalization for heart condition

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — An 82-year-old inmate died over the weekend after having been hospitalized for low blood pressure and a heart-related condition, San Diego County sheriff's officials said today.

Around 3 a.m. Friday, authorities were informed that Thomas Richard Heaven — in custody for several counts of a sex-related crime involving a minor — had died, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

On Thursday, "Mr. Heaven's overall condition rapidly began to deteriorate due to his low oxygen levels and at 11:45 p.m., Mr. Heaven was pronounced deceased at the hospital," the sheriff's office said.

On March 17, Heaven was transported from the San Diego Central Jail to a local hospital "due to having low blood pressure and a high heart rate," the sheriff's office said.

On April 7, he was transferred to another local hospital, where he remained in custody, authorities said.

Heaven was to be sentenced on May 5 in San Diego Central Court for several counts of committing lewd and lascivious acts on a child under 14 years of age, according to the sheriff's office.

Heaven's family has been notified, and a family liaison officer "will support the family during this difficult time," officials said.

The Citizens' Law Enforcement Review Board representative was notified about Heaven's death, and the sheriff's Homicide Unit will investigate.

An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday to determine the exact cause of death.

