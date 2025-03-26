80 arrested in retail theft operation at Las Americas Premium Outlets in San Ysidro

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A recent California Highway Patrol retail theft operation at the Las Americas Premium Outlets in San Ysidro resulted in 80 arrests and the recovery of thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise.

CHP officials said officers worked with several retailers for the operation at the South Bay outlet mall from March 17-21.

According to officials, 80 people were arrested for organized retail theft and related offenses; 13 were felony arrests.

Additionally, officers recovered 391 stolen items valued at $36,422.

CHP Border Division Chief Anthony Coronado stated, “Retail theft and crime have no place in our community. We stand united to protect our shoppers, support our retailers, and hold criminals accountable. Safety and security are our top priorities, and we will not tolerate those who threaten them.”