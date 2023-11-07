Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

77-year-old pedestrian killed after truck crash in Encanto

Encanto pedestrian crash 11-6-23
Paul Anderegg - ABC 10News
A 77-year-old pedestrian was killed Monday morning after a car crash in Encanto, according to the police.
Encanto pedestrian crash 11-6-23
Posted at 4:20 PM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 19:26:13-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A 77-year-old pedestrian was killed Monday morning after a truck crash in Encanto, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of 68th Street and Imperial Avenue.

SDPD said the driver, a 41-year-old man, was in a 2018 Ford F-150.

He was traveling westbound on Imperial Avenue when he struck the pedestrian, who had "left a place of safety and stepped in front of the truck," SDPD's press release stated.

The pedestrian, a 77-year-old man, was found dead at the scene.

Anyone with information related to the accident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here for Story Time Info

Click Here for Story Time Info