$68.5 million in state funding secured for San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The City of San Diego has secured $68.5 million in state funding. Mayor Todd Gloria announced on Thursday the funds will go towards19 different projects.

“All nine city council districts have projects that will receive state funding,” said Gloria.

The biggest of all the City of San Diego projects funded will be the construction of a new Oak Park Branch Library.

Additionally, millions will go towards improving parks and recreation and the renovation of historic buildings.

Several local agencies will also benefit: “SANDAG, the Regional Task Force for the Homeless, the Maritime Museum of San Diego…the San Diego Zoo Safari Park,” said Toni Atkins, Senate President pro Tempore.

Officials say the overall region surrounding San Diego is receiving nearly half a billion in state funding. The single largest allocation will be $300 million for the LOSSAN Rail Corridor which connects San Diego with cities up the coast.

“It plays a critical role in the movement of people and goods within the Southern California region,” said Atkins.

Officials say the projects selected all aim to improve everyday life for people countywide.

“These investments are investments that are not just about the physical structures that will be built, but the communities and families who will be better off for it,” said Sean Elo-Rivera, Council President, District 9.