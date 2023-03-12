Watch Now
63-year-old man suffers skull fracture, brain bleed after being hit by car in Del Cerro neighborhood

Posted at 12:54 PM, Mar 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-12 15:57:30-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man suffered a skull fracture and brain bleed after being hit by a car in the Del Cerro neighborhood Saturday night, according to the San Diego Police Department.

It happened at 5:03 p.m. in the 6300 block of Del Cerro Boulevard. The 63-year-old man was walking north along Del Cerro Boulevard as an orange 2016 BMW I-3 was heading south out of the Windmills Farms parking lot, according to SDPD Watch Commander R. Heims.

Police said the 23-year-old driver saw the pedestrian walking in front of his car and waited. He then turned right too soon and hit the pedestrian, who fell on the sidewalk.

SDPD said the man's injuries were not life-threatening.

The names of the pedestrian and driver have not been released. SDPD said DUI was not a factor, and the San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the traffic division or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

