6-year-old boy placed on life support after crash involving suspected drunk driver

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A family involved in a serious crash is now preparing to say goodbye to their six-year-old son, who was placed on life support.

The California Highway Patrol stated a suspected drunk driver was responsible for the crash.

It happened early Monday morning along Interstate 215 in Murrieta, north of San Diego County.

The boy, Ian, was airlifted to Rady Children's Hospital.

"It's a nightmare I just keep hoping that [I'll] eventually wake up from," said Moses Sanchez, Ian's father.

The family was on their way home to Las Vegas after visiting family in Tijuana.

"We drive at night because the boys are asleep. [It's] a calmer ride," Sanchez said.

Around 3 a.m., a suspected drunk driver swerved on the road causing Sanchez to hit the car. Ian suffered a severe brain laceration and stroke.

"He had slight electricity in his brain, but eventually, with the swelling and the bleeding, it just went away," Sanchez said.

Doctors are currently conducting tests in order to declare Ian brain dead and take him off life support.

But, through the sorrow, Ian's parents can't help but smile when remembering his bubbly and kind personality.

"He was a loving kid. He cared about others," his father said.

Ian's parents plan to donate his organs.

They said they want their son to be remembered for his compassion and for drivers to think twice before getting behind the wheel intoxicated.

"Be more responsible. Know that you're under the influence, know that you need to get a ride or something. Get an Uber. That's where the compassionate part comes in. Just know that you're not the only one on the road," Sanchez said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help transport Ian home to Las Vegas and to pay for other medical expenses.

