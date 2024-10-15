6 San Diego County ZIP codes on list of most expensive places to own home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Six San Diego County ZIP codes are among the most expensive places in the U.S. to own a home, a newly released study shows.

Real estate research company PropertyShark recently unveiled its list of the “Top 100 Most Expensive U.S. Zip Codes 2024,” which ranks the priciest areas of the nation based on the median sale price of a home.

The most expensive city on this year’s list is Atherton, Calif., in the Bay Area, where the median sale price of a home is $7.9 million.

The San Diego County cities on the Top 100 list, with median sale price of home:

No. 9: Rancho Santa Fe (92067) - $4.55 million

No. 40: Del Mar (92014) - $2.8 million

No. 57: Coronado (92218) - $2.4 million

No. 74: La Jolla (92037) - $2.178 million

No. 82: Cardiff (92207) - $2.05 million

No. 92: Carmel Valley (92130) - $1.96 million

According to PropertyShark, California ZIP codes accounted for 66% of the 100 on the list.

To view the full list and breakdown of the data, visit https://www.propertyshark.com/Real-Estate-Reports/most-expensive-zip-codes-in-the-us.