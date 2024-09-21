6-foot sea lion attacks swimmer in Mission Beach

MISSION BEACH, Calif. (KGTV)— A 51-year-old man was attacked by a 6-foot-long sea lion Friday night in Mission Beach, officials with the San Diego Lifeguards said.

According to officials, the incident happened around 6:45 p.m. at Ocean Front Walk when lifeguards were securing their stations and vehicles for the night.

He was then suddenly bitten on his arms, legs and torso, while he was swimming, officials said. A boogie boarder saw the man and signaled to lifeguards that they needed help.

The man was helped ashore and was taken by ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries.

The man, officials said, is a regular swimmer at Mission Beach and is known to the lifeguards.

They say this was unusual despite seeing the sea lions around the area.

