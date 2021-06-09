$5M in planned upgrades at 18 San Diego County parks

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- New playgrounds and sunshade structures are proposed for 18 San Diego County parks slated to receive a combined $5 million in upgrades.

The Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved budgeting $1.4 million to install sunshade structures, and $3.6 million will help fund new playground equipment.

Two parks in El Cajon, Flinn Springs County Park and Steele Canyon County Park, will get both sunshade structures and playground equipment.

The sunshade will used to keep visitors cooler and prolong the life of playground equipment.

The 18 parks are located in nine communities including Chula Vista, Del Mar, El Cajon, Julian, Lakeside, Pine Valley, Ramona, San Diego and Spring Valley. The new playgrounds will be inclusive for all families to enjoy and will meet the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Construction is expected to begin sometime this summer and be ready for use this fall, County park officials said.

More information about County parks can be found online here.