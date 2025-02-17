50501 Movement Presidents' Day rally comes to San Diego's Waterfront Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Dozens of people came to Waterfront Park on Presidents' Day as part of a nationwide movement to rally against several of President Donald Trump's new policies.

The rally was part of the 50501 Movement, a nationwide campaign that aims to hold protests in every state across the U.S. Local organizations and community members highlighted what they believe are cruel and discriminatory policies impacting the community, from the administration's immigration reforms to Trump's stance on DEI and anti-discrimination laws.

"I've been saying the saying 'Resist it or you're complicit.' If you don't show up and you don't actively voice your concern about what's going on, you're complicit to the violence, and I don't want to look back at my life and watch the world burn. I want to say I actually tried to do something," Dr. Joanna Rose Benavidez said.



The movement has gained traction on social media platforms, growing into an outlet for those frustrated with the current administration to unite.

However, it wasn't just people who disagreed with the president who were present at the park Monday morning.

One man ABC 10News spoke with believes the president and his administration are on the right path.

"They are calling it a constitutional crisis, but they are provoking the constitutional crisis. Trump is the leader of the executive branch; it's his prerogative to scope out the departments in the executive branch," he said.

The protest was scheduled to run until 4 p.m. This nationwide rally is the second event of its kind this year; the first was held on Feb. 5.