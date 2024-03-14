50-year-old auto body shop trying to stay afloat after storm

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — “If I do not have employees, if I do not have supplies, if I do not have parts, then I have nothing. That is a sacrifice I have to make,” said Vicky Haye.

Haye has sacrificed a lot since her auto body shop was devastated by the flood on January 22nd.

During the storm, Haye says a canal by her shop overflowed. She says the drains on her street could not handle all the water. The damage she says was more than $50,000.

“It is a struggle to keep this going. Sometimes I do not go grocery shopping because I cannot afford it,” she added.

Haye says she has not taken a paycheck since the storm.

“This is a family legacy. It supports my sister. My manager has been here for 40 years,” she said.

Her father started the shop 50 years ago. She started working there as a teenager.

Haye says she will continue fighting to keep the doors open.

“I cannot let these people down. I would feel horrible to walk out the door and say sorry guys,” she added.

There is a GoFundMe set up for the auto shop.