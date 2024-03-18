Watch Now
5 hospitalized, including two children, after St. Patrick's Day crash in Escondido

Posted at 10:33 PM, Mar 17, 2024
ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — Two children and three adults were hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision near State Route 78 Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. on San Pasqual Valley Road and 17th Ave on St. Patrick's Day. Escondido Fire Department reported that eight individuals were involved in the incident, with five being transported to a local hospital.

Among the injured, two individuals had severe injuries, including one of the children.

California Highway Patrol is currently investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately provided.

