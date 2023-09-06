5 Encinitas Rising Stars honored by Chamber of Commerce

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — Five special students who've overcome some adversity in their lives were awarded the Rising Star Award by the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce.

The recipients come from all walks of life in the Encinitas community.

One represented her family as a first-generation student. Another wanted to be the next President of the United States, and another honoree has a passion for making everyone feel welcome.

That quality made them stand out to teachers.

"I try my best to use my voice to help other people use theirs," said Lauren Chemtob.

Lauren Chemtob is a senior at Sunset High.

For her, being a rising star means to avoid complacency and build upon past experiences.

"Not to pat my own back or anything, but I've worked really hard to be where I am now. I wasn't always such a great community member, and I had a lot of social anxiety. So being recognized as a rising star feels very honorable," said Chemtob.

Each month, the Chamber of Commerce selects five high school seniors who show good character, integrity, a love of learning or the ability to overcome challenging circumstances as Rising Star Award winners.

"I had a very hard time in my middle school years as many people do, but I had a difficult childhood to be honest, and I felt very sad a lot of the time," said Chemtob. "Like I said in my speech, I'm just happy to be here waking up every morning because there was a time that I didn't want to be."

As a senior in high school, Chemtob focuses on waking up and being the best person possible.

"If I could tell something to 13, 12-year-old Lauren... 'You're going to get through it,' — that's it," she says.

Towards the end of the school year, every student who's earned the Rising Star Award will be able to apply for a scholarship. Five students will be picked.

If you're interested in donating to the scholarship, you can follow this link.