$5,000 reward offered in 2019 San Diego murder case

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Authorities announced a $5,000 reward Tuesday for information leading to an arrest in connection with the slaying of a 22-year-old man four years ago in the Lincoln Park area.

On Feb. 24, 2019, at around 11:11 p.m., Gregory Ruffin Jr. was found lying on the sidewalk in the 300 block of 47th Street.

Police said Ruffin suffered from upper body trauma, and despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's family has added $4,000 to a $1,000 reward in the case previously posted by San Diego County Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.

