$5,000 reward offered for info on November 2024 hit-and-run in College Area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A $5,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in a November 2024 hit-and-run case in the College Area that left two women with serious injuries.

According to San Diego Police, a 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old woman were hit by a car in the 5000 block of College Avenue at around 12:29 a.m. on Nov. 2.

The car, described as a 2011-2017 dark-colored BMW 5-Series, drove away from the scene following the collision. A description of the driver was not available.

Both victims were hospitalized; one of the women suffered multiple fractures and brain bleed, while the other sustained multiple fractures and a lacerated lung.

Regarding the car involved in the incident, San Diego County Crime Stoppers stated, “The vehicle is missing its driver’s side mirror and may have light to moderate damage to the front driver’s side portion of the vehicle. The vehicle has most likely had these repairs done since the incident.”

Family members of the victims are offering a $4,000 reward, with Crime Stoppers adding another $1,000.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the SDPD Traffic Division at 858-495-7861 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Tips can be submitted at sdcrimestoppers.org.