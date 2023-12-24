4S Ranch burglary pursuit ends in crash

4S RANCH (KGTV) — Four burglary suspects were taken into custody Saturday night following a burglary that ended in a crash and extensive search by authorities, San Diego County Sheriffs say.

4S Ranch deputies responded to an ongoing home invasion and burglary at the 6800 block of Poco Lago in Rancho Santa Fe around 8 p.m. Upon their arrival, three suspects fled to a running car before leading sheriffs on a short high-speed chase.

The suspect's car crashed into a nearby gated community entrance and all four suspects, including the car's driver, fled on foot. Deputies located and arrested the individuals following a lengthy search.

Authorities say multiple items of stolen property were found in the vehicle. All four suspects were arrested on charges of felony evading, residential burglary, possession of stolen property and resisting. The identities of the four individuals have not yet been released.