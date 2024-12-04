49% of San Diegans surveyed approve of Trump’s plans for 'mass deportations'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A new poll from SurveyUSA showed that 49% of those surveyed either somewhat or strongly approve of Donald Trump’s plans for mass deportations.

Five hundred adults from San Diego County were interviewed between Dec. 2 and Dec. 3 and asked, “Do you approve or disapprove of President-elect Trump’s plans to carry out mass deportations of undocumented immigrants?”

While 35% said they strongly disapprove, 22% said they somewhat approve, and 27% say they strongly approve of these plans.

Support for Trump’s statements regarding immigration was even higher, with 51% either strongly or somewhat approving, according to the poll.

However, when respondents were asked about the specific actions this would require, they weren’t as enthusiastic.

Those surveyed were also asked, “Should undocumented immigrants with no criminal record be deported?”

The answer there was a resounding "no," with 45% of the vote. Only 34% said "yes," while 21% said they weren’t sure.

Noncitizens who participate in criminal activity are already subject to deportation, according to the U.S. government.

When asked if undocumented immigrants who were taken to the United States as a child should be deported, those surveyed were clearly against the idea: 62% of those polled said "no," while only 22% said "yes."

Since 2012, millions of undocumented children or “Dreamers” who received Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals from President Barack Obama have been allowed to work and go to school in America without fear of deportation.

Many, however, now feel uncertain about their future.

And 74% of those surveyed said they would like the incoming administration to create more pathways for immigrants to come to the United States legally.

You can find a full breakdown of the survey results here.