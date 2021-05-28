42,000 late property tax bills face more penalties on July 1

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister began sending 42,037 reminder notices Thursday to property owners who did not pay all their 2020-2021 property taxes.

"On July 1, any unpaid bill will go into default, incurring another 1.5% penalty each month," McAllister said. "That penalty amounts to 18% per year. I want to save people this hefty fine and encourage them to pay their bills as soon as possible."

Property owners can pay their bills immediately online at sdttc.com. McAllister advised to begin an online payment well before the June 30 midnight deadline to make sure the payment is on time.

Property taxes are due in two installments -- the first in December and the second in April. Each late installment has already incurred a 10% penalty, plus a $10 fee if the second installment was late.

Late taxes total $138 million. The Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office mailed 1,482 fewer reminder notices this year compared to last, when $166 million in property taxes was due before the June 30 default deadline.

So far, the TTC has collected 99% of first installments and 97.5% of second installments.

"We know most San Diegans take the responsibility to pay their taxes seriously," McAllister said. "We want to give the small number of those who haven't paid one more chance."

Increased penalties are not the only incentive for people to pay their taxes. Under California State law, the TTC may sell properties that have been in default for five years.