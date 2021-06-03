More than 400 units collected at Padres summer blood drive

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The San Diego Blood Bank held its fifth annual San Diego Padres Summer Blood Drive Wednesday at Petco Park. More than 400 units were collected.

The blood drive is an annual effort to boost the county's blood supply, which routinely dips in the summer because students are on summer break and donors are out of town, according to the blood bank.

“We are so grateful to the Padres and Sycuan Casino Resort for partnering with us to make the drive happen again this year,” said San Diego Blood Bank CEO David Wellis. “As we are facing a national blood shortage, this couldn’t have come at a better time. Padres Summer Blood Drive is literally a lifesaver for local hospital patients.”

When residents donate blood, they received a limited-edition Padres Summer Blood Drive T-shirt.

The afternoon blood drive was held at Petco Park’s Gallagher Square (formerly Park in the Park).

Residents can make donation appointments at sandiegobloodbank.org.