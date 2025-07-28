4-year-old boy suffers minor injuries after being struck by vehicle

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A 4-year-old boy suffered minor injuries today after being struck by a vehicle near De Anza Cove.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a vehicle-versus-pedestrian accident at 2700 De Anza Cove Road, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to the SDPD. It was unclear what injuries he suffered.

It was also unclear if the boy was in a marked crosswalk, and with others.

The cause of the collision was not immediately known.

