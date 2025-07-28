Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

4-year-old boy suffers minor injuries after being struck by vehicle

San Diego police cruiser suv
FILE
San Diego police cruiser suv
Posted

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A 4-year-old boy suffered minor injuries today after being struck by a vehicle near De Anza Cove.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a vehicle-versus-pedestrian accident at 2700 De Anza Cove Road, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to the SDPD. It was unclear what injuries he suffered.

It was also unclear if the boy was in a marked crosswalk, and with others.

The cause of the collision was not immediately known.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NOMINATE A LEADER TODAY!

NOMINATE A LEADER TODAY!