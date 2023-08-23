Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

4-vehicle collision leaves 1 injured, backs up traffic on I-805 in North Park area

805_crash_082323.jpg
KGTV
805_crash_082323.jpg
Posted at 9:38 AM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 12:38:07-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - One person was hospitalized Wednesday with minor injuries in a collision involving four vehicles that slowed traffic for about 30 minutes on northbound Interstate 805, the California Highway Patrol reported.

At 6:43 a.m., the CHP said the left three lanes of northbound I-805 south of El Cajon Boulevard were blocked due to the crash.

Traffic in the area was significantly backed up until around 7:15 a.m., when Caltrans said those lanes were reopened after trucks towed away all the vehicles involved in the collision.

CHP officers were on the scene investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Click Here to Learn More

Donate New Books to San Diego Students