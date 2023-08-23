4-vehicle collision leaves 1 injured, backs up traffic on I-805 in North Park area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - One person was hospitalized Wednesday with minor injuries in a collision involving four vehicles that slowed traffic for about 30 minutes on northbound Interstate 805, the California Highway Patrol reported.

At 6:43 a.m., the CHP said the left three lanes of northbound I-805 south of El Cajon Boulevard were blocked due to the crash.

Traffic in the area was significantly backed up until around 7:15 a.m., when Caltrans said those lanes were reopened after trucks towed away all the vehicles involved in the collision.

CHP officers were on the scene investigating the crash.

