4 San Diego firefighters injured while battling Dixie Fire

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Three Cal Fire San Diego firefighters and one Cal Fire Captain were injured while battling the Dixie Fire, the second-largest wildfire in California history.

The Dixie Fire has burned more than 500,000 acres.

Cal Fire San Diego told ABC 10News that on August 7, around 1 a.m., the fire captain along with the three firefighters part of Rainbow Crew 5 were injured after a fire-weakened tree fell on top of them.

All four suffered from various injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment, according to Cal Fire.

The three Cal Fire firefighters were released within 24 hours of the incident, but the fire captain sustained significant injuries and remained hospitalized for nearly one week.

On August 13, the fire captain was released from the hospital and flown back to Southern California to continue treatment near his family. ABC 10News obtained a video of his return where dozens of firefighters lined up, cheered, and thanked him for his service.

The fire captain's injuries will require rehabilitation, but he is expected to make a full recovery, Cal Fire said.

"The injured CAL FIRE Captain and Firefighters are grateful to be back with their families and appreciate the love and support from everyone. Peer Support Teams from CAL FIRE and the International Association of Firefighters continue to provide assistance to all personnel," Cal Fire said in a statement.

It's been one month since the Dixie Fire exploded in Northern California. The relentless Dixie fire shows no signs of slowing down as it continues to threaten homes and strain firefighting resources. It was 31% contained as of Friday.

