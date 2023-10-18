4 Rite Aid stores in San Diego County set to close as part of bankruptcy filing

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Four Rite Aid stores in San Diego County are included in an initial round of planned closures as a result of the company's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, according to court motions that received a judge's approval Tuesday.

According to court documents filed in U.S. District Court in New Jersey, Rite Aid plans to initially shutter 154 stores across the country, including 31 across California. A specific timeline for the closures was not provided.

According to a list attached to a series of court motions, San Diego County stores set for closure are:

-- 3813 Plaza Drive, Oceanside

-- 1670 Main St., Ramona

-- 6505 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego

-- 8985 Mira Mesa Blvd., San Diego

