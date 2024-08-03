4 people taken to hospital after rescue from trapped vehicle in Miramar

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Four people suffered serious injuries during a crash in Miramar Friday afternoon, and first responders had to rescue them from the vehicle they were trapped in.

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the crash happened on Carroll Canyon Road around 1:30 p.m. The crash was between an SUV and a small sedan.

SDFD says once it extricated the people from the car, they were all taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital to receive treatment for those serious injuries.

ABC 10News has reached out to the San Diego Police Department for more information about the crash investigation.

THis is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather the latest details.