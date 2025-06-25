4 people displaced after house fire in Morena

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Four people were displaced after a house fire in the Morena area Tuesday morning.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Sky 10 flew above the scene as crews worked to extinguish the fire.

This all happened just before 11 a.m. on Lillian Street.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reports that the fire originated on the outdoor patio and spread into the attic.

One person was home at the time, and no injuries were reported.