4 men sought in SR-54 shooting near Paradise Hills

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - CHP officers and sheriff's deputies were searching Saturday for four men who fled their vehicle on state Route 54 after a shot was fired at another vehicle, authorities said.

The shooting happened at 2:22 p.m. Saturday on westbound SR54 at Reo Drive, according to a CHP incident log.

A man driving a black Chevrolet Colorado told California Highway Patrol officers someone in a white Lincoln Continental shot at his vehicle, then crashed under the Reo Drive overpass in the Lincoln Acres neighborhood.

Four occupants of the Lincoln Continental fled the scene, a witness said.

Officers located a firearm in the crashed vehicle and said it appeared one shot was fired.

The driver of the Colorado later found a bullet hole in the rear of his vehicle, the CHP said.

San Diego County Sheriff's Department deputies, along with CHP officers, were searching nearby residences for the four suspects.

All lanes were shut down on westbound SR54 because of the shooting investigation, according to Cal Trans San Diego.

No further information was immediately available.