4 injured including child, dog in Balboa Park crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A multiple vehicle accident in Balboa Park sent multiple people to the hospital Sunday morning, first responders tell ABC 10News.

Three adults, one child and one dog were sent to the hospital with unknown injuries after a Toyota Camry crashed into two cars on Balboa Drive at 10:38 a.m. Sunday, officials said.

It is not believed at this time that any victims were seriously injured, according to SDPD Watch Commander Foster.

A total of 34 personnel were assigned to the scene including members from San Diego Fire, SDPD and the City of Coronado.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.